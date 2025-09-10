Apple Watch Gets Four New Faces in watchOS 26, Plus Exclusive Options for Ultra and Hermès

Apple is expanding the way you can personalize your Apple Watch with four new watch faces coming in watchOS 26. Two of them will be available to all users, while the others are exclusive to Ultra and Hermès models. The update rolls out to the public on September 15.

The New Faces

Here’s a closer look at what’s arriving:

Exactograph

A modern take on a regulator clock, separating hours, minutes, and seconds into distinct dials for precise timekeeping. Flow

Uses Apple’s new Liquid Glass design with numerals that refract shifting colors as you move your wrist. Waypoint (Ultra exclusive)

Works as a live compass face, showing your position relative to saved locations or points of interest. Hermès Faubourg Party (Hermès exclusive)

Brings animated characters that appear at different times of the day, tailored to the Hermès line.

Read more about everything new in the latest Apple Watch Ultra 3.



Availability

Exactograph and Flow will be available to all Apple Watch models that support watchOS 26. Check out the full compatibility list here.

and will be available to all Apple Watch models that support watchOS 26. Check out the full compatibility list here. Waypoint is limited to Apple Watch Ultra models.

is limited to models. Hermès Faubourg Party is only for Apple Watch Hermès editions.

Apple didn’t mention new watch faces when watchOS 26 was first previewed in June. The update was expected to focus on system design changes and health features. But with the release candidate now in the wild, these new faces are a welcome surprise, especially since two of them aren’t locked behind specific hardware.