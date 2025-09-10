Apple Watch SE 2, Series 10, Ultra 2 Discontinued

As Apple unveiled its new Apple Watch lineup, it quietly pulled the plug on three of its previous watches: the Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Series 10, and Ultra 2.

Here’s the deal. Apple does this to make room for what’s coming next, and right now, that’s the fresh trio: Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3.

Discontinued Apple Watch Models After Apple’s Event

Here’s how it unfolded after Apple’s Awe Dropping event:

The Apple Watch SE 2, introduced in September 2022, is officially discontinued.

The Apple Watch Series 10, launched just a year ago in September 2024, is also out.

The Ultra 2, released in September 2023, won't be sold through Apple anymore.

So if you were leaning toward one of those models, your chance to buy one from Apple is gone. You’ll have to rely on third-party sellers or leftover stock. And once it’s gone, it’s gone!

Why This Matters

Apple’s pattern is clear. Whenever they launch new hardware, they retire the old. It keeps the lineup lean and pushes people to the latest models. In this case, the newer SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3 stepped into the spotlight, and the older generation took a bow.

Let’s break it down:

Apple Watch SE 2: Affordable, capable, but now replaced by Apple Watch SE 3 with faster performance, better battery, and updated features.

Affordable, capable, but now replaced by Apple Watch SE 3 with faster performance, better battery, and updated features. Apple Watch Series 10: Sleek and improved, but Apple is betting on Apple Watch Series 11’s refinements.

Sleek and improved, but Apple is betting on Apple Watch Series 11’s refinements. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Rugged and advanced when it launched, but Apple Watch Ultra 3 is now the outdoor champion.

If you want one of those older models, your window is shrinking. Apple will not restock them directly. But if you are ready to move on, SE 3, Series 11, and Ultra 3 are waiting with new features and improvements. Apple’s strategy is consistent. Evolve, retire, and swap in the next chapter!

