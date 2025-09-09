Apple Watch SE 3 Brings Hypertension Alerts, Sleep Score, and 5G for $199

Apple didn’t skip the SE this year. The new Apple Watch SE 3 takes some of the most important health features from the flagship Series 11 and delivers them at a much lower price. It’s no longer just the budget option, it’s a watch with serious health tools built in.

What’s New in Apple Watch SE 3

The headline feature is hypertension detection. Using the optical heart sensor and a new algorithm, the SE 3 can look for long-term signs of high blood pressure and alert you if patterns suggest hypertension. For many people, that early warning could be life-saving.

Sleep Score is another upgrade. Instead of simply tracking how long you slept, it now gives you a nightly score based on interruptions, consistency, and time spent in different sleep stages. The result is a clearer picture of whether your rest is actually restorative.

Apple also added 5G connectivity, giving the SE 3 faster and more reliable data when you’re away from your phone. It uses less battery compared to the older LTE models, making cellular use more practical.

For durability, the SE 3 now uses IONX glass with a ceramic coating, which Apple says is twice as scratch resistant as before. The body is thinner and lighter, so it feels more comfortable while still being tougher.

Design and Software

The look hasn’t changed much, but the slimmer profile makes a difference on the wrist. It runs watchOS 6, which introduces new watch faces like Flow, with liquid glass numerals, and XactoGraph, a fresh spin on traditional regulator clocks.

Alongside the new features, you still get Apple’s standard health tools: heart rate monitoring, cycle tracking, hearing protection, and mental health features. The SE 3 now feels much closer to the Series line than ever.

The Apple Watch SE 3 starts at $199, undercutting last year’s price while offering more features. Pre-orders are open now, and it ships on September 19.

Why It Matters

The SE line has always been about accessibility, but this update changes the equation. With hypertension alerts, better sleep tracking, and 5G, the Apple Watch SE 3 gives people powerful health and connectivity features at a price that’s hard to ignore.