Apple Watch SE 3 Reviews Roundup: best-value Apple Watch this year

TL;DR: Reviewers largely agree the new SE 3 is the best-value Apple Watch this year. You get an Always‑On display, the S10 chip (same class as the flagship), on‑device Siri, Double Tap and Wrist Flick gestures, Sleep Score and sleep apnea notifications, plus fast charging — all while keeping the starting price at $249.



You still miss ECG and Blood Oxygen, the bezels are thicker than on Series 11, and the case comes only in Midnight and Starlight.

What’s new vs SE 2

Always‑On display now standard on SE.

now standard on SE. S10 chip with on‑device Siri and one‑hand gesture controls (Double Tap, Wrist Flick).

with on‑device Siri and one‑hand gesture controls (Double Tap, Wrist Flick). Sleep features : new Sleep Score and sleep apnea notifications join sleep stages.

: new and join sleep stages. Temperature sensing for wellness and cycle insights.

for wellness and cycle insights. Fast charging : ~80% in ~45 minutes; quick top‑ups make overnight tracking easier.

: ~80% in ~45 minutes; quick top‑ups make overnight tracking easier. Storage doubled to 64 GB.

Performance & daily use

The S10 keeps the SE 3 feeling as snappy as premium models. Apps launch quickly, animations stay fluid (even with watchOS 26’s visual polish), and on‑device Siri replies faster and works offline for many requests. Our performance breakdown shows why SE 3 stays neck‑and‑neck with the Ultra 3 for everyday speed.

Why it matters: You’re not buying a “slow” budget watch anymore. S10 parity means the SE 3 runs new features at the same cadence as the flagships.

Health & wellness

SE 3 covers the essentials (heart‑rate alerts, irregular rhythm notifications, fall/crash detection) and adds Sleep Score, sleep apnea notifications, and temperature sensing. If you want ECG, Blood Oxygen, or the new Hypertension Alerts, step up to Series 11 or Ultra 3 — SE 3 does not support those.

Pro tip: New to gestures? Start with Double Tap to snooze alarms, answer calls, or pause timers one‑handed. See our quick gesture how‑to.

Battery & charging

Apple rates SE 3 for up to 18 hours of normal use (or up to 32 hours in Low Power Mode). In light‑to‑moderate real‑world use, several reviews report getting close to two days. Fast charging (~80% in ~45 minutes) makes it practical to top up before bed and still track sleep.

Design & display

The look stays classic SE: 40 mm or 44 mm aluminum with thicker bezels than Series 11. Brightness and sharpness are solid, but you don’t get the larger, near‑edge‑to‑edge screen of the flagship. Colors are simple: Midnight and Starlight.

Connectivity & future‑proofing

GPS is standard; GPS + Cellular adds standalone calls, texts, and streaming — and now supports 5G in select markets for faster data. SE 3 keeps Wi‑Fi on 2.4 GHz (no Wi‑Fi 6/6E), which is fine for most users. For a full buying decision, see our Apple Watch 11 vs SE guide.

Price & value

The headline: $249 starting price remains. Given the feature bump — Always‑On, S10, sleep features, fast charge, 64 GB — the value story is stronger than ever. For most people, SE 3 delivers the full Apple Watch experience without the flagship tax.

Pros

Always‑On display finally on SE.

S10 speed, on‑device Siri, and one‑hand gestures.

Sleep Score, sleep apnea notifications, temperature sensing.

Fast charging; easy to fit around sleep tracking.

Great value at $249; 64 GB storage.

Cons

No ECG, Blood Oxygen, or Hypertension Alerts.

Thicker bezels than Series 11; only two finishes.

Wi‑Fi limited to 2.4 GHz; no Wi‑Fi 6/6E.

Who should buy the SE 3?

If you want the Apple Watch experience for fitness, safety, and notifications at the lowest price — this is it. It’s also the easiest pick for families setting up a kid’s watch or first‑time buyers who don’t need pro‑health sensors.

Alternatives: Power users should compare Series 11 vs Ultra 3. If you’re upgrading from SE 2, our watchOS 26 compatibility explainer and SE 2 status update will help you decide.

Bottom line

The gap between SE and the flagships has never felt smaller. If ECG/Blood‑O2/Hypertension Alerts aren’t must‑haves for you, the Apple Watch SE 3 is the year’s most compelling Apple Watch buy.