Apple Watch Ultra Features a 76% Larger Battery Than the Series 8

Reports indicate that the Apple Watch Ultra features a 76% larger battery when compared to the 45mm Series 8.

This report arrives from new discovered specifications in a Chinese certification database.

Apple Watch Ultra Battery 76% Larger than Series 8 Battery

Within a certification originally found by MySmartPrice, the document reveals that the Apple Watch Ultra features a 542 mAh battery. Compare this to the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8, which features a 308 mAh battery, which means a 76% increase in battery size for the Apple Watch Ultra when comparing it to the previous largest Apple Watch.

Furthermore, the documents also confirm that in addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 featuring the same CPU as the Series 6 and 7, the new Apple Watch Series 8 also shares the same battery size. When looking at batteries, the 41mm Series 8 features a battery capacity of 282 mAh, while the Series 7 features a 284 mAh battery. Users are likely not to notice the minimal difference between each battery. Additionally, the 45mm Series 8 also shares the same battery size as the 45mm Series 7.

For the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple vows the it features the same all-day battery life as previous models. For the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple says that users can expect up to 36 hours of life through normal use, and up to 60 hours of battery life with the enabling of Low Power mode. This is perhaps the longest battery life ever found in an Apple Watch.

Considering Low Power mode, the feature is available on all Apple Watch models that feature watchOS 9 support. This feature extends the battery life of the device by disabling features. This includes background app refresh, the always-on display, background blood oxygen measurements and more.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available for ordering online in certain countries right now. The Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be available in-store starting Sept. 16. For the Apple Watch Ultra, it can also be ordered online through the Apple Store. The Apple Watch Ultra will likely be available in-store starting Sept. 23. Each purchase of the Apple Watch Ultra will come with a three month Apple Fitness+ subscription.

Are you looking forward to the Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Series 8? Let us know in the comments.