Apple’s Holiday Sales Event Starts Nov. 25: Customers Can Receive An Apple Gift Card with Select Purchases

Just in time for the holidays, Apple is offering Apple Gift Cards worth up to $250 when customers purchase a new eligible Apple Watch, iPhone, Mac, AirPods and more.

This offer will last for four days, from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Apple Offering Gift Cards with Select Products During Holiday Sales Event

Apple’s holiday sales event is soon to arrive, and the company is once again offering Apple Gift Cards with select purchases. Available from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, or Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, customers can receive an Apple Gift Card worth up to $250 in thanks to purchasing select products.

Concerning the deal, customers can receive a $50 Apple Gift Card when they purchase an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 or iPhone SE. The same $50 amount is also offered when buying an Apple Watch SE. This also applies when purchasing an iPad Air, iPad or iPad mini.

However, gift cards also go up in value when purchasing other select products. For example, buying the AirPods Pro (second-generation), AirPods (second-gen), AirPods (third-gen) or AirPods Max will net customers a $75 Apple Gift Card.

Those looking for the full $250 Apple Gift Card will need to purchase a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac. Of course, this could be an excellent time to purchase a new device for a loved one (or yourself).

Along with the major Apple products offering a gift card, customers can also get a $50 card for purchasing select Apple accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, or the second-generation Apple Pencil. Those that purchase select Beats products may also receive a $50 Gift Card.

It is worth noting that the Apple Gift Cards given away during this event are only good for future Apple purchases. Customers cannot use the Gift Card to save money on their current purchase. However, users can either shop online or in participating Apple Stores to receive the offer. It is also worth noting that customers who are trading in older products may also receive the Apple Gift Card.

The full list and gift card amount are as follows:

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE: $50

AirPods Pro (second-gen), AirPods (second-gen), AirPods (third-gen), AirPods Max: $75

Apple Watch SE: $50

iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini: $50

MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac: $250

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (second-gen) , MagSafe Duo Charger: $50

Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex: $50

Do you plan on purchasing anything Apple related during your holiday shopping? Let us know in the comments.