Apple’s next wave of Home products: what to expect and when

Apple is preparing a major expansion of its Home lineup. Two refreshed devices are almost ready: the new Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2, while three brand-new products are in the works for 2026: a HomePod Touch, a smart security camera, and a Face ID-style video doorbell.

This roadmap signals a clear shift. Apple no longer wants to rely only on third-party HomeKit accessories. It’s building its own ecosystem from living room to front door.

Apple TV 4K: Faster, Smarter, and Possibly with a Camera

The next Apple TV 4K will feature Apple’s A17 Pro chip, replacing the A15 Bionic from 2022. That upgrade means faster navigation, better gaming, and support for Apple Intelligence, the company’s expanding suite of AI-powered features.

Apple’s new N1 wireless chip will also be inside, combining Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread for smoother smart-home connections.

A built-in Center Stage camera is also under consideration. It would enable FaceTime calls and gesture controls, turning the Apple TV into a communication hub.

HomePod mini 2: More Than a Refresh

The upcoming HomePod mini 2 looks like a serious upgrade. Expected improvements include:

A new chip replacing the aging S5

Support for Apple Intelligence and the new Siri

A next-gen ultra-wideband chip

Improved sound performance

The N1 wireless chip

New color options, including red

These changes suggest a more powerful speaker that can handle Apple’s future AI features once Siri’s new capabilities roll out in 2026.

2026: The Screen-Equipped HomePod Touch

The long-rumored HomePod with a display is finally expected next spring. The current internal name is HomePod Touch.

It will feature a 7-inch square display and run a new operating system called homeOS, designed for a richer interface with apps like Safari, Music, Calendar, Notes, Photos, and Reminders.

Widgets will play a central role, similar to the iPhone’s StandBy Mode. The experience will revolve around AI-driven Siri powered by App Intents.

Pricing is expected to hover around $350, with two models planned, one tabletop version with a built-in speaker and another designed to mount on a wall.

Security Camera and Face ID Doorbell

Apple will also move into home security next year. Bloomberg reports two products:

1. Smart Security Camera

A privacy-focused, in-home camera with facial recognition and infrared sensors that detect people in rooms and trigger automations like turning lights off or playing someone’s preferred music when they walk in.

2. Face ID Doorbell

A new video doorbell capable of recognizing residents and unlocking smart locks using facial data. Apple may partner with a lock maker or offer an in-house bundle.

Both devices will rely on Apple’s N1 chip for secure, low-latency connections within the Home ecosystem.

Built in Vietnam, Not China

In a notable manufacturing shift, Apple plans to assemble these new home products in Vietnam, with BYD (yeah the same company that builds electric vehicles) handling production. This marks a strategic move away from China for first-generation devices.

Apple’s Smart-Home Future

Apple’s upcoming Home lineup creates a full ecosystem:

Entertainment (Apple TV 4K)

(Apple TV 4K) Audio (HomePod mini 2)

(HomePod mini 2) Control (HomePod Touch with homeOS)

(HomePod Touch with homeOS) Security (Camera and Doorbell)

Together, they define a unified vision of Apple’s AI-powered smart home, built around privacy, interoperability, and the N1 wireless backbone.

Launch Timeline (Expected)