Assassin’s Creed Mirage Is Finally Coming to iPhones and iPads in June

When Apple announced new iPhones last year during the “Wonderlust” event, a.k.a the iPhone 15 launch event, one of the show’s major highlights was the A17 Pro chip and its ability to run AAA games. Since then, we have seen several AAA games, such as Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding Director’s Cut, debut on the iPhone 15 Pro models, thanks to the powerful A17 Pro chip. It’s heading to iOS and iPadOS after its successful debut on Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows in October last year.

Joining the likes of other AAA titles, Ubisoft has officially announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming to iPhone 15 Pro and iPads. This is the first time an Assassin’s Creed game, which originally hit the scene on game consoles and computers, will be playable straight on iPhones and iPads, and that’s why it’s special. Interestingly, it was one of the four games announced during the iPhone 15’s launch event.

Ubisoft announced the launch via a press release earlier today, noting that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available for “iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later” starting June 6. The title is available for pre-order via the App Store. While Ubisoft notes in the press release that the title will launch on June 6, the pre-order page on the App Store suggests a June 10 release, at the time of writing.

According to Ubisoft, the players would get 90 minutes free before needing to shell out $49.99 for the full version of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on supported iPhones and iPads. Moreover, this port will feature cross-save and cross-ownership functionalities, allowing iOS users to seamlessly switch between their iPhone and iPad without having to buy the game twice and transfer their progress between the two devices

Ubisoft adds that iPhone and iPad editions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage will deliver an identical gaming experience to the console version, albeit with touch-based controls. You can attach external controllers, too.

Source