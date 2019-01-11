AT&T Claims it will Stop Selling Your Location Data

AT&T and the other big three carriers claim they will stop selling your location data in March. But they already missed the June 2018 deadline (via ArsTechnica).

[Bounty Hunter Successfully Tracked Down a Phone]

Deadline Missed

The carriers had already promised to stop selling customer location data back in June 2018. But a recent investigation showed they kept going. Now the carriers claim they will stop it for realsies this time:

Last year we stopped most location aggregation services while maintaining some that protect our customers, such as roadside assistance and fraud prevention. In light of recent reports about the misuse of location services, we have decided to eliminate all location aggregation services—even those with clear consumer benefits. We are immediately eliminating the remaining services and will be done in March.

T-Mobile also plans to stop, while Sprint says it will look into the matter. Verizon wasn’t flagged as part of the investigation, and says it stopped selling data a long time ago.

[Wall Street Makes Money From Your Location Data]