Apple’s Tips on Avoiding iTunes and App Store Phishing Email Scams

Scammers are crafting more sophisticated and realistic looking emails to trick you into handing over your credit card number and other personal information, so Apple has a new support article with tips on how to spot them.

First up, Apple says it will never ask for information like your Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, full credit card number, or credit card CCV code in an email.

Next, Apple says you should look for your current billing address in the email. Apple always includes it, and scammers won’t likely know that bit of information.

Finally, if you get an email asking you to update your account information do it from Settings on your iPhone or iPad, or on the App Store or in iTunes on your Mac. That was you’ll be sure to avoid clicking any links designed to harvest your personal information.

You can check out all of Apple’s tips on avoiding phishing email scammers on the company’s support website.