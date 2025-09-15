Best Verizon Apple Watch Ultra 3 Deals: What to Know Before You Buy

When Apple launched the Apple Watch Ultra 3, it became clear this is the most powerful smartwatch Apple has ever built for outdoor adventurers, athletes, and pros who need maximum durability and battery life. But at $799 retail, it’s also not cheap. That’s where Verizon’s promotions come in. The carrier is rolling out deals that can make the Ultra 3 more affordable, if you’re willing to meet certain requirements.

Let’s walk through what Verizon’s offering, how it compares to other Apple Watch models, and what you should watch for before you lock yourself in.

Verizon’s Best Apple Watch Ultra 3 Deals

Right now, Verizon lists the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at $799.99, or about $22.22 per month over 36 months with 0% APR. Activation costs around $40. That’s the baseline.

But the real savings come through Verizon’s promos:

Up to $500 off the Ultra 3 when you activate a new smartwatch line and bundle with certain Android or iPhone deals.

the Ultra 3 when you activate a new smartwatch line and bundle with certain Android or iPhone deals. Bill credits spread across 36 months —that’s how most of the “discounts” are delivered. Cancel early and you’ll lose the remaining credits.

—that’s how most of the “discounts” are delivered. Cancel early and you’ll lose the remaining credits. Some bundle offers throw in discounts on an Apple Watch or iPad when paired with a new iPhone 17 purchase. (See our guide on iPhone 17 features and release date for context.)

For a closer look at promotions beyond Verizon, check our roundup of Apple Watch Ultra 3 deals across Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Things to Watch Out For

Before you sign on to Verizon’s Ultra 3 deals, here are the fine-print details worth knowing:

Plan matters – The best discounts usually require Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate or higher-tier unlimited plans. Lower-tier plans shrink the credit. Credits over time – That “$500 off” is delivered as monthly credits over 36 months. Leave Verizon early and you’ll lose the rest. Activation fees and taxes – Even on promotions, expect a $40 activation fee plus local sales tax. Battery reality vs claims – Apple rates Ultra 3 at up to 42 hours (72 in Low Power), but real life varies with GPS, cellular, and always-on display. See our guide to Ultra 3 battery life and how to make it last longer.

How the Ultra 3 Stacks Up

If you’re trying to decide between the Ultra 3 and other models, Verizon carries them all, Series 11, SE 3, and the older Ultra 2 (while supplies last). Here’s the breakdown:

Why the Ultra 3 Is Worth Considering

Even if you’re tempted by Series 11’s lower price or SE 3’s entry-level value, the Ultra 3 stands out because of its rugged build, advanced features, and long endurance. It’s also the only Apple Watch with satellite connectivity, which you can learn to set up in our step-by-step guide.

And if you’re debating between Ultra 3 and a Garmin, don’t miss our Ultra 3 vs Garmin Fenix 8 Pro comparison.

Want to preorder? Check our guide on how to preorder the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and when you’ll actually get it.