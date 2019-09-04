These Cases Confirm an iPhone 11 Rumor

Case maker totallee sent me some iPhone 11 cases that have entered production. They confirm the rumor that the 2019 iPhones will feature larger cameras in a square bump on the back.

iPhone 11 Cases

Three cases: Two for the larger Max iPhone, and one for a regular-sized model. Totallee says that they’ve successfully prepared cases ahead of iPhone announcements for seven years, and so far haven’t been wrong.

Since 2013, we’ve successfully released iPhone cases ahead of Apple’s announcement. For the 7th year in a row, we now have cases ready for new generation of iPhones. As always, our design is confirmed by our manufacturer and we’re so confident about our design that we’re offering a “fit or your money back” guarantee.

They also use the new names from another rumor: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple has sent press invites for a September 10 event, where the company will announce the new models.

