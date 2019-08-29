Apple Sends Out Invitations for September 10 Event

Apple just sent out a wave of invitations to the media, with the event set for September 10 at Apple Park.

By Innovation Only

The tagline is “By innovation only” and features a multi-colored Apple logo. Immediately I wondered if the colors represent the next iPhone XR model, since green and purple have been rumored all year to be new additions to the line.

Other rumors for the 2019 iPhones include a new naming scheme (iPhone Pro), two models with three cameras, a matte finish for the back glass, improved Face ID, and the removal of 3D Touch.

Further Reading:

[If There Really is an iPhone ‘Pro’ Coming, Just How Will it be so?]

[How The iPhone Drives the Future of Mobile Silicon]