Chase Cardholders Can Again Earn a Great Bonus for Redeeming Points for Apple Products

Beginning Oct. 15, Chase credit cards once again began offering bonuses for redeeming points on Apple products. Those with Chase Freedom, Chase Ink and Chase Sapphire credit cards can earn up to a 50% bonus for shopping with their rewards points in the company’s Apple Ultimate Rewards store.

Points Worth More Plus Extra Cash Back

In a program that has become a staple for Apple customers with Chase cards, the deal arrives just in time for holiday shopping. From Oct. 15 through Nov. 30, cardmembers can get an even better deal than earlier in the year on Apple products.

Normally, Chase points are worth a penny a piece towards Apple purchases made through Chase’s dedicated rewards portal. Under this deal, though, those points are actually worth between 1.1 and 1.5 cents each, depending on which card you have.

In Chase’s Apple Ultimate Rewards store, you’ll find products like iPhones, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more. Most often, the price is identical to what you’d find on Apple’s website. The key difference here is you’re buying these products using your rewards points, the perk you earn for using your Chase credit card.

Your Bonus on Apple Products Varies by Which Chase Card You Have

Not all Chase credit cards are created equal, of course. Depending on which card you actually have, your bonus on Apple products will vary. Here is how it all breaks down.

Chase Sapphire and JP Morgan Reserve Cards Earn Highest Bonuses

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers get a 50% bonus, making each point worth 1.5 cents towards Apple products.

JP Morgan Reserve cards also come with a 50% bonus.

Chase Sapphire Preferred gets a 25% bonus, so each point is worth 1.25 cents.

Rewards Bonuses for Chase Ink Cards

The Chase Ink Business Preferred and Ink Business Plus credit cards carry a 25% bonus.

Ink Business Cash and Ink Business Unlimited cards offer cardholders a 10% bonus.

Chase Freedom Cards Get a Bonus, Too

If you have a Chase Freedom Flex, Freedom Unlimited, Freedom Student or Freedom card, enjoy a 10% bonus through the Apple Ultimate Rewards store. That makes each of your rewards points worth 1.1 cents towards Apple products.

Chase may offer the most bang for your rewards buck when you book travel, but using your points on Apple products still makes a lot of sense. You can fill out that holiday shopping list, ticking items off while also saving your hard-earned cash.