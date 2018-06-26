Get a Cheap MacBook Air Over at B&H Photo Video TODAY ONLY

B&H is selling a cheap MacBook Air as part of a discount. It’s running the discount until the end of June 26 so act fast if you’re in the market for an affordable Mac.
[A Bold Move for Apple: MacBook Air 2 for Education]
MacBook Air
The MacBook Air is US$799, and the model is the 13-inch Air with 128GB of storage. This is US$200 off the original price. This is the latest model since there are no 2018 models of MacBooks yet.
- 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
- 8GB of 1600 MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000
- 13.3″ 1440 x 900 Glossy Display
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.0
- Thunderbolt 2 | USB 3.0
- 720p FaceTime HD Camera | SDXC Card Slot
- Stereo Speakers | Dual Built-In Mics
- Slim, Lightweight Design
- macOS High Sierra
Link: Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air (Mid 2017, Silver)