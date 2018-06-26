Get a Cheap MacBook Air Over at B&H Photo Video TODAY ONLY

B&H is selling a cheap MacBook Air as part of a discount. It’s running the discount until the end of June 26 so act fast if you’re in the market for an affordable Mac.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is US$799, and the model is the 13-inch Air with 128GB of storage. This is US$200 off the original price. This is the latest model since there are no 2018 models of MacBooks yet.

1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core

8GB of 1600 MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 128GB SSD

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 6000

13.3″ 1440 x 900 Glossy Display

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.0

Thunderbolt 2 | USB 3.0

720p FaceTime HD Camera | SDXC Card Slot

Stereo Speakers | Dual Built-In Mics

Slim, Lightweight Design

macOS High Sierra

Link: Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air (Mid 2017, Silver)

