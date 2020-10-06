CleverFiles released Disk Drill 4 on Tuesday, which I will be reviewing in the next few weeks. It’s data recovery software

Disk Drill 4

Disk Drill 4 has been updated for macOS Big Sur and brings some new features for data recovery enthusiasts:

Support for scanning and recovering data from Macs with a T2 security chip . Disk Drill 4 goes beyond T2 protections and ensures the users no longer get empty scans on such drives. It is now possible to extract the existing data in case of its accidental corruption or partition issues.

RAW photo and video formats recovery : 3FR (Hasselblad), ARW (Sony), CR2 and CR3 (Canon), DNG (multiple mobile devices and cameras), GPR (GoPRO), HEIC (Apple), and many others. The same level of effort was devoted to videos: RLE (QuickTime videos), CVID (Cinepak), H263 and H264, MP4V, and other MOV-container-based formats are now recovered more reliably.

Time Machine analysis and recovery : Time Machine backups are scanned in order to safely find, filter and extract deleted data without the need to restore the entire backups.

Native Quick Look support : Disk Drill offers Apple's brilliant native macOS Quick Look to ensure the maximum number of file formats can be previewed before the actual recovery. Disk Drill can preview at least twice more file formats than its closest competitors.

There are a lot of other features as part of Disk Drill 4, like a data shredder and free space erasure (not really need if you have an SSD). It’s free to download and the Pro version is US$89.99, with a lifetime upgrade of US$188.00.