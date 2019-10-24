Clicker Malware Found in 17 iOS Apps

17 apps from iOS developer AppAspect Technologies Pvt. Ltd. were found to contain clicker malware that automatically clicked on ads and opened web pages in the background without user interaction.

Clicker Malware

The malware module bundled with the app SDKs communicated with a previously known command and control server. The apps were found in a wide range of App Store categories like utilities, travel, productivity, and more. Here’s the full list:

RTO Vehicle Information

EMI Calculator & Loan Planner

File Manager – Documents

Smart GPS Speedometer

CrickOne – Live Cricket Scores

Daily Fitness – Yoga Poses

FM Radio – Internet Radio

My Train Info – IRCTC & PNR (not listed under developer profile)

Around Me Place Finder

Easy Contacts Backup Manager

Ramadan Times 2019

Restaurant Finder – Find Food

BMI Calculator – BMR Calc

Dual Accounts

Video Editor – Mute Video

Islamic World – Qibla

Smart Video Compressor

…the C&C server was used to communicate commands to the infected apps which could trigger targeted advertising, as well as the silent loading of websites, and remote reconfigurations on the device. One example involved users who had been fraudulently subscribed to expensive content services following the installation of an infected app.

Currently the developer has 51 apps on the App Store although these 17 have been removed.

