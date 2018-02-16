Apple Made an Apple Watch Web Page Called ‘Close Your Rings’

Yesterday we found out that Apple made a web page dedicated to AR, and now there’s a new one, this time dedicated to fitness with the Apple Watch called Close Your Rings. It gives examples of things Watch users can do to live an active, healthy lifestyle.

Close Your Rings

The page is an attractive, rich demonstration of the Apple Watch and how it’s a good fitness wearable. It breaks down into each ring. The Move ring tracks burned calories, the Exercise ring tracks your activities, and the Stand ring reminds you to stand once an hour to keep your blood moving.

Other details include badges you can earn, monthly challenges to complete, and a redesigned workout app found in watchOS 4.