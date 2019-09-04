Advertisers Came Up With a Dumb New Way to Track You

Advertisers aren’t happy with anti-tracking solutions like Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention. They came up with an alternative version to cookies: A digital token.

The argument that IAB Tech Lab, a partner to the Interactive Advertising Bureau, came up with is that we can’t trust companies like Apple, or government regulation to protect our privacy. Instead, we can only trust the advertising companies themselves.

We must work collaboratively across industries, governments, and NGOs to develop new technical standards that support continued innovation on a bedrock of consumer trust, privacy and security. We must set ourselves on an orderly path to rethink the cookie — an early, jerry-rigged internet technology that has far outlived its usefulness — and embrace a new paradigm of clear privacy settings and consumer controls tied to a standardized identifier.

This digital token would be a single identifier that all publishers and advertisers would use, instead of each one using their own. It would act as a repository for your advertising preferences, and they claim it would also let you opt-out of tracking. You know, like Safari and Firefox already do.

