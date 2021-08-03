Apple announced on Tuesday that more students can add their student ID to the Wallet app. The program is expanding to Canada for the first time.

Apple Wallet Student IDs

In Canada, educational institutes will include the University of New Brunswick and Sheridan College this year. In the U.S., new schools include Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine, New Mexico State University, and many more.

Terry Nikkel, University of New Brunswick’s chief information officer and associate vice president of Information Technology Services:

Our students with iPhone and Apple Watch are really going to like our mobile ID card for its flexibility and usefulness, and we are pleased to be the first university in Canada to offer this service.

Students can use their mobile ID on their iPhone or Apple Watch to access buildings across campus as well as make purchases in supporting shops and vending machines.

To enable mobile IDs, Apple works with companies like Transact, CBORD, TouchNet, Atrium, HID Global, and Allegion.