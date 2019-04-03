Millions of Facebook Data Records Stored on Amazon Cloud Servers and Leaked

One year ago Mark Zuckerberg said: “We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you.” Security firm UpGuard found Facebook user data on Amazon cloud servers, insecurely stored. Hopefully Mr. Zuckerberg stands by his word and shuts Facebook down (via Bloomberg) Disclaimer.

Leaked Records

UpGuard doesn’t know how long this information was exposed because at some point during its investigation, the database became inaccessible. In one database, company Cultura Colectiva stored 540 million records of Facebook users. This included identification numbers, comments, reactions, and account names.

In another database, an app called At the Pool had names, passwords, and email addresses for 22,000 people. In total, UpGuard found 100,000 open databases hosted on Amazon.

