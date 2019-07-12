Firefox 70 Will Add Social Tracking Protection

Mozilla is adding a dedicated social tracking protection component and it’s slated for release with Firefox 70 (via BleepingComputer).

Social tracking protection will get its own section in Firefox 70 settings. The current Content Blocking section will also be renamed to Enhanced Tracking Protection. Social tracking protection will be enabled by default, but it won’t be too aggressive so as not to break websites (But you can manually configure to it to make it aggressive).

The main social domains it will block:

Facebook

Occulus

Instagram

Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp

Twitter

TweetDeck

LinkedIn

YouTube

When social trackers are blocked, users can access a Tracking Protection Panel to view the blocked domains. Mozilla gave a statement about the feature:

At Mozilla, we work in the open. Sometimes, it happens that the things we are testing and considering are made public prior to any final determination of what will ultimately become part of our product and service offerings. Until we make a public announcement or you see it appear in the general release of Firefox or other products, there is no guarantee that an experimental feature or experience will make it into the Firefox product offerings.

