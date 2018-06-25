Fortune Is Livestreaming Interview with Tim Cook at 6:05 PM PDT Monday

Apple CEO Tim Cook is being interviewed by Fortune magazine Monday night at 6:05 PM PST, and it will be livestreamed. Announced late on Monday afternoon, the Tim Cook interview will be conducted by Allan Murray, president of Fortune.

From the magazine:

Fortune’s CEO Initiative, an invite-only event that takes place on June 25 and 26 in San Francisco, is devoted to the topic of companies doing well by doing good. The theory is that infusing businesses with a broader purpose can help with recruiting, attracting new customers, and improving corporate images.

Fortune said the interview can be livestreamed on the webpage set up for the event. That page will also host other interviews in the two day CEO Initiative event. Delta Airlines, Levi Strauss, and others will be interviewed on Tuesday, with details and those livestreams on the same page.