Apple Releases Schoolwork iPad App for Teachers

Apple launched its Schoolwork app for teachers on Tuesday as part of its ongoing commitment to education. The iPad app is free and lets teachers manage students and assignments.

Apple announced Schoolwork at a media event in March. The app lets teachers create and distribute assignments, assign activities, distribute related content, collaborate with students one-on-one, track student progress, and monitor class performance.

Schoolwork also supports the popular educational Explain Everything, Tynker, Kahoot!, and GeoGebra. Students can use the app to keep track of their assignments and due dates.

Teachers can learn more about Schoolwork and its companion app Classroom at Apple’s education website.