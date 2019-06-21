Foxconn Founder Asks Apple to Move from China

Foxconn founder Terry Gou urged Apple to move some of its production away from China. Mr. Gou said the work should relocate to Taiwan (via Bloomberg News).

Foxconn Founder Calls For Relocation to Taiwan

Mr. Gou, who is running to be President of Taiwan, is Foxconn’s largest shareholder. He said he was “urging Apple to move to Taiwan. I think it is very possible.” He did not elaborate further. The company he founded remains Apple’s largest supplier.

Mr. Gou’s comments are just the latest reaction to the ongoing U.S. – China trade war, the fallout from which directly affects Apple. A letter from Apple urging the Trump Administration to abandon tariffs became public. Reports earlier in the week suggested Apple could move between 15% and 30% of its output from China.