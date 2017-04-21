Get a Special Apple Watch Badge for Completing an Outdoor Workout on Earth Day

Apple announced a special Apple Watch badge for completing an outdoor workout on Earth Day. That’s April 22nd, 2017, and you’ll have to complete a 30 minute workout outdoors to collect it. From Apple’s Earth Day press release:
Apple’s new Earth Day Challenge encourages customers to get outside and enjoy the planet and complete a workout of at least 30 minutes. If they do so on Earth Day, they’ll receive a special achievement and unique stickers in the Messages app.
Apple issued a press release touting its environmental efforts in advance of Saturday’s celebration of Earth Day. On Thursday, Apple released four animated videos about sustainability programs around the world.
Tidbits from Apple’s Earth Day Press Release
- Apple is now powering 96 percent of its operations with renewable energy in the company’s offices, retail stores, and product distribution centers.
- Apple has achieved its goal of 100 percent renewable energy in 24 countries, and specified that included all of its data centers.
- Seven companies in Apple’s massive supply chain have, “committed to powering their Apple production with 100 percent renewable energy by the end of next year, including three new manufacturers – Compal Electronics, Sunwoda Electronics and Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd.”
- Apple has, “transitioned approximately 320,000 acres of forest in China toward Forest Stewardship Council certification.” The company said it had reached its goal of, “protecting and creating enough sustainably managed forests to cover all its packaging needs.”
- Apple also said it was using aluminum recycled by its Liam robot to build Mac minis used in supplier facilities. Please note that Apple is not claiming that all Mac minis are made from this aluminum.