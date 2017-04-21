Get a Special Apple Watch Badge for Completing an Outdoor Workout on Earth Day

Apple announced a special Apple Watch badge for completing an outdoor workout on Earth Day. That’s April 22nd, 2017, and you’ll have to complete a 30 minute workout outdoors to collect it. From Apple’s Earth Day press release:

Apple’s new Earth Day Challenge encourages customers to get outside and enjoy the planet and complete a workout of at least 30 minutes. If they do so on Earth Day, they’ll receive a special achievement and unique stickers in the Messages app.

Apple issued a press release touting its environmental efforts in advance of Saturday’s celebration of Earth Day. On Thursday, Apple released four animated videos about sustainability programs around the world.

Tidbits from Apple’s Earth Day Press Release