Games Will Run Faster on iOS, macOS with Support of New GPU API

The Khronos Group announced today that it’s working with Valve, LunarG, and The Brenwill Workshop to bring Vulkan games that can run on macOS and iOS. Vulkan is a GPU API and lets games run faster than Apple’s Metal API.

Vulkan

It’s called the Vulkan Working Group’s Portability Initiative, and it’s being released today. It’s a collection of free and open-source tools, runtime libraries, and SDKs. Valve will be the first to release Vulkan support with a free update of Dota 2 in the near future, with Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais saying,

We have been running substantial production loads through the Vulkan tools on Mac, including Dota 2 which is now running faster than the native OpenGL version. These efforts are aimed toward reducing development and porting costs for any developer supporting multiple platforms.

To ensure Vulkan/Metal compatibility, The Brenwill Workshop released the MoltenVK library, which is an implementation of Vulkan graphics and compute API that runs on Metal.