Halide Photo Contest Celebrates Second Anniversary

The iPhone camera app maker is celebrating its second anniversary with a Halide photo contest between May 28 and June 28.

Halide Photo Contest

50 photos will be picked to win prizes. Three of the top 50 will have special prizes:

First Place: Leica Q2 camera (US$5,000)

Second Place: Polaroid OneStep+ camera (US$250

Third Place: Studio Neat Goodies (US$98)

The other 47 winners will get a Halide and Spectre merch kit, a glow in the dark Spectre shirt and pin, a limited edition Stealth Edition Halide shirt, stickers, and more.

To enter the contest, use Halide, Spectre, or both. Take a photo using these apps, then follow @halideapp on Instagram. Tag your photos using #ShotWithHalide or #SpectreShot. You can also tag Halide in the photo.

Winners will be contacted in the first week of July, and be announced shortly after that. You can download Halide here, and Spectre here.

