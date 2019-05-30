Apple Pay London Express Transit is coming, and Transport for London confirmed it on Twitter (via 9to5Mac).

London Express Transit

Apple Pay Express Transit was recently tested in New York City, and in the future it will be coming to London. You can already use Apple Pay for London’s subways, trains, and buses, but it requires authentication. Express Transit doesn’t require authentication, you just hold it near the wireless pad.

Hoping @TfL add support for the new Express Transit Card options with Apple Pay in the near future 🤞 https://t.co/6sNfBuEsPI — Aled Samuel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@samuelaled) May 15, 2019

The current stored value card used with Transport for London is Oyster, although it was updated to use any contactless payment card. Stored value cards are ones where you load money onto it. Apple’s Express Transit added support for EMV cards in iOS 12.3.

