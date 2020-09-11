Apple has hired former Quibi exec Tim Connolly as part of its TV division. The Telegraph revealed the hire earlier this, seeing Mr. Connolly’s new role on his LinkedIn page.

Top Exec Looking to Bolster Apple TV+ Reach in Hollywood

Mr. Conolly has also previously worked at Disney and Hulu. He is regarded as a successful Hollywood dealmaker. His arrival at Apple indicates that the company is pursuing the previously reported strategy of bringing in big Hollywood names and movies to bolster Apple TV+ subscriptions. This was said to be inspired by the success of the Tom Hanks World War Two movie, Greyhound. The company itself had not provided any official comment at the time of this writing.

