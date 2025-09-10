How Thin is the iPhone Air?

The defining feature of the new iPhone 17 Air is its remarkable thinness. The device measures just 5.9mm from front to back, making it the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever produced and one of the most slender flagship smartphones available today.

This feat of engineering was achieved through a combination of a redesigned internal architecture and the use of a strong-yet-lightweight titanium frame, which provides the necessary rigidity for such a slim chassis. The design philosophy is reminiscent of the ultra-thin M4 iPad Pro, prioritizing a sleek profile above all else.

For users, this extreme thinness translates to a device that feels incredibly light and comfortable to hold. Despite its large 6.5-inch display, the iPhone Air’s slim profile ensures it is easy to handle and carry, truly living up to the “Air” name and setting it apart as the ultimate choice for those who value elegant industrial design.