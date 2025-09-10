How Big is the iPhone 17 Air?

The new iPhone 17 Air is defined by its two main characteristics: a large, expansive display and an incredibly thin and light design that lives up to the “Air” name.

The device features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display, placing it between the standard iPhone 17 Pro and the larger Pro Max in terms of screen real estate. This makes it ideal for users who want an immersive viewing experience without the full bulk of the top-end model.

However, the standout feature is its dimensions. The iPhone 17 Air is just 5.9mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever produced. This was achieved through a new internal architecture and the use of a lightweight-yet-strong titanium frame.

Despite its large screen, the iPhone 17 Air weighs only 185 grams. This combination of a large display in a remarkably thin and light chassis positions the Air as the go-to choice for those who prioritize design and portability.