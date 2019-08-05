Huawei Wants to build “Huawei OS” to Compete

Huawei OS could be coming in the future as the Chinese company prepares for a worst-case scenario in light of U.S. blacklisting (via TechCrunch).

Huawei OS

Currently, Huawei has an operating system called Hongmeng OS. It was built for the Internet of Things and industrial usage, but some reports suggest it could end up on low-end smartphones later this year.

Huawei could be preparing for a future in which the company isn’t dependent on U.S. technology like Google’s Android operating system. Currently it doesn’t appear as if Hongmeng could replace Android, but the company might be retooling it.

geoduck
Member
geoduck

Huawei Wants to build “Huawei OS”
I’m thinking they’re almost going to have to..
All kidding aside, I can see this happening more as other companies want to be free from Google.

22 seconds ago
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

I would trust Facebook more than this OS

42 minutes ago