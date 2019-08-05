Huawei Wants to build “Huawei OS” to Compete

Huawei OS could be coming in the future as the Chinese company prepares for a worst-case scenario in light of U.S. blacklisting (via TechCrunch).

Huawei OS

Currently, Huawei has an operating system called Hongmeng OS. It was built for the Internet of Things and industrial usage, but some reports suggest it could end up on low-end smartphones later this year.

Huawei could be preparing for a future in which the company isn’t dependent on U.S. technology like Google’s Android operating system. Currently it doesn’t appear as if Hongmeng could replace Android, but the company might be retooling it.

Further Reading:

[Huawei Boss: ‘Apple is my Teacher’]

[Huawei to Build Part of UK 5G Network]