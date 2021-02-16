HYPER by Sanho Corporation released the HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand on Tuesday. It’s meant to work with an iPhone 12 and lets you charge your AirPods at the same time. It’s available to purchase for US$49.99.

HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

The MagSafe-compatible magnetic mount provides adjustable iPhone viewing angles, easily rotatable between portrait and landscape mode, perfect for home or office use. Power both devices simultaneously at high-speed 7.5W for iPhone 12, and 3W AirPod charging with 20W USB-C input.

7.5W iPhone 12 wireless charging

3W AirPods wireless charging

20W UBS-C input

It’s made of stainless steel and aluminum to complement your devices. It provides protection for over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuiting.