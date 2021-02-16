iOS 14.5 has been released in beta form to developers and public testers. The Mac Observer has a couple of people running the beta, and here are some of our favorite features.

iOS 14.5 Features

Unlock With Apple Watch : People who have an Apple Watch can unlock their iPhone with the device. This is a great alternative to using Face ID while wearing a mask.

: People who have an Apple Watch can unlock their iPhone with the device. This is a great alternative to using Face ID while wearing a mask. Fitness+ Gets AirPlay 2 Support : At launch you could only start a Fitness+ workout on an Apple TV, iPhone, or iPad. But if you have a TV that supports AirPlay 2 you can start a workout on your iPhone or iPad and stream it to your TV.

: At launch you could only start a Fitness+ workout on an Apple TV, iPhone, or iPad. But if you have a TV that supports AirPlay 2 you can start a workout on your iPhone or iPad and stream it to your TV. Apple Card : 9To5Mac found snippets of code about a couple of features. They could arrive with iOS 14.5 or a later release. First, multiple family members can be added to a single Apple Card account. Second, something called FinHealth could bring automated suggestions to improve your finances.

: 9To5Mac found snippets of code about a couple of features. They could arrive with iOS 14.5 or a later release. First, multiple family members can be added to a single Apple Card account. Second, something called FinHealth could bring automated suggestions to improve your finances. iPad : When you boot up your iPad the Apple logo will appear horizontally. Second, the iPad gets emoji search the iPhone received with iOS 14.

: When you boot up your iPad the Apple logo will appear horizontally. Second, the iPad gets emoji search the iPhone received with iOS 14. Reminders : Sort reminders by title, priority, due date, and creation date, and print out reminder lists in iOS 14.5.

: Sort reminders by title, priority, due date, and creation date, and print out reminder lists in iOS 14.5. Apple Maps : This mapping tool gets user-generated features like sharing crash reports, reporting speed traps, and warning of road hazards that appear in real time.

: This mapping tool gets user-generated features like sharing crash reports, reporting speed traps, and warning of road hazards that appear in real time. 5G Dual SIM Support: If you’re using two SIM accounts on an iPhone 12, 5G will work on both data connections.

If you’ve been running the iOS 14.5 beta and found a new feature you like, add a comment below about it and I’ll add it to the list.