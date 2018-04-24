Instagram Rolls Download Tool for Downloading Your Photos and Posts

Instagram rolled out an online tool for downloading your “photos, comments, profile information and more.” The move comes in the wake of the Facebook Cambridge Analytica controversy, and is part of that company’s efforts to increase transparency. So far, the tool is available only on the browser version of Instagram, with the company working on deploying it on iOS and Android.

According to TechCrunch, the service lets you download, “photos, videos, archived Stories, profile, info, comments, and non-ephemeral messages.” Instagram said, “it may take up to 48 hours to collect this data and send it to you.”

The download tool is available under “Privacy and Security” under your Instagram settings. It will autofill with your login email if you are logged in when you pull it up.