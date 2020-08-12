Facebook-owned Instagram faces a lawsuit that accuses the company of illegally collects biometric data from users without their knowledge or consent (via Bloomberg).

The lawsuit is Whalen v. Facebook, 20-civ-03346, Superior Court of California (Redwood City).

Instagram Biometric Lawsuit

In July Facebook offered to pay US$650 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of illegally collecting biometric data through a photo-tagging tool used by Facebook users. In a new lawsuit filed on Monday, this allegation involves the biometric data of Instagram users. Facebook only warned of this practice at the start of 2020.

In particular it violates a privacy law in Illinois that forbids the unauthorized collection of biometric data. The law can force companies to pay US$1,000 per violation, or US$5,000 if it can be proven the company acted recklessly or intentionally.