iOS 12 is Installed on 75% of Apple Mobile Devices

Three-quarters of all Apple mobile devices run iOS 12, the company revealed. The latest version of its mobile operating system had a faster take-up rate than iOS 11 too.

Operating System on 75% of Devices

Apple revealed that 75% of devices have iOS 12 installed, in updated figures posted on its developer website. It said that as of January 1st 2019, 17% of devices used iOS 11, while 8% used an earlier version of the operating system. It also said that 78% of devices introduced in the last four years use iOS 12. Only 5% of those newer devices have iOS 10 or earlier running.

Faster Adoption that iOS 11

iOS 12 has been adopted faster than its predecessor, which was beset by a number of difficulties. In January 2018, iOS 11 was on 65% of devices, following its release in September 2017. It only reached 85% in early September 2018, shortly before Apple released iOS 12, which introduced a variety of new features. It hit 53% adoption around a month after its release.

Meanwhile, adoption of Windows 10, has finally overtaken Windows 7 as the most installed operating system in the world (via ComputerWorld). It is now on 45.5% of all PCs running Windows, almost three-and-a-half years after it was released.