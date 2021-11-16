Apple Seeds iOS 15.2 Developer Beta 3 to Testers

Along with the latest beta for macOS Monterey, developers can receive the third beta for iOS | iPadOS 15.2. It can be installed through Settings.
iOS 15.2 Beta
Features arriving with the update:
- App Privacy Report – A way to let users discover when apps access data such as camera, location, and microphone
- Messages Safety for Kids – Upon opting-in by parents, kids will receive safety features such as an alert when a stranger sends them nudity
- Private Click Measurement – Apple is bringing Private Click Measurement (PCM) to in-app direct response advertising in iOS 15.2 by way of the SFSafariViewController
- Legacy Contacts – Apple is creating a Digital Legacy program to enable easier access to our loved ones after we die