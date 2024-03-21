iOS 17.4.1 Released: Here’s What You Need to Know

The first major security update for iOS 17.4 is now rolling out to iPhones across the world. While the update doesn’t bring any new features, it does bring some bug fixes. If you’re seeing the update waiting for you on your iPhone today, here’s a look at what you need to know.

Officially, Apple doesn’t document any major changes for today’s release as it did with iOS 17.4, which delivered a ton of tweaks, especially for those in the European Union. The company is sticking to the generic “This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users” in its changelog. It’s not uncommon for such small releases.

Anyway, you can install today’s update in just a few steps. First, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Then, choose General. From there, click on Software Update. If it’s not already waiting for download, your iPhone will perform a quick check with Apple’s servers and then download the roughly 1.61GB file. You can choose Update Now to update right away or Update Tonight when your phone is not in use or charging. Enter your passcode to confirm, and your iPhone will install.

Alongside this update for iPhones, Apple also rolled out some subsequent .1 updates for its other products, with similar security improvements and bug fixes. Apple TV is getting tvOS 17.4.1, and iPads are getting iPadOS 17.4.1. The Apple Vision Pro, meanwhile, is getting visionOS 1.1.1.