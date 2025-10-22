iOS 18.7.1 Bug Turns Action Button Settings into Developer Code

Apple users have spotted one of the oddest visual glitches in recent memory. In iOS 18.7.1, the Action Button menu inside Settings has begun showing raw code strings like “ FOCUS_APP_INTENT_TITLE ” instead of regular text. The page still works, but instead of readable labels, users see what looks like a developer’s placeholder language.

The glitch everyone’s seeing

When scrolling through Action Button options—Focus, Camera, Flashlight, Shazam, and Translate—each label appears in uppercase with underscores, as if Apple forgot to replace internal code names with proper text. The Magnifier option is even stranger, written in lowercase as “launch.magnifier,” breaking the pattern entirely.

It’s not a major system failure. The buttons still function as expected. But it’s jarring for a company known for polished interfaces. Screenshots of the issue spread quickly on Reddit, where users joked about Apple’s “new programming language” and its apparent “intended behavior.”

What’s actually happening

Developers were quick to point out that these phrases are localization keys, essentially placeholders that iOS later replaces with proper translations. When the localization file fails to load, the keys show up directly. It’s a basic bug, but one that slips through when translation bundles are incomplete or cached incorrectly.

The inconsistent text, especially the odd lowercase entry, likely means one label is stored in a different system file. This would explain why the others follow the same uppercase pattern while the Magnifier entry doesn’t.

Not limited to betas

Reports confirm that this glitch isn’t tied to developer builds. Users on the stable iOS 18.7.1 release have seen it too. That means the issue probably crept into the final build rather than being isolated to a test version. It’s cosmetic, not functional, but still embarrassing for Apple, given how visible the Action Button is on recent iPhones.

What users can do

Restarting the iPhone or switching the system language may temporarily fix it. Resetting all settings can also help reload text files, though it won’t erase data. If the text persists, it’s best to wait for a minor patch, as Apple usually bundles localization corrections into smaller follow-up updates.

Apple’s reputation rests on attention to detail. Seeing “FOCUS_APP_INTENT_DESCRIPTION” instead of “Focus Mode” undercuts that image, even if it’s harmless. The feature itself works fine but the polish that defines Apple’s software clearly slipped this round.

The fix will come soon. Until then, users get an accidental peek behind the curtain, a glimpse of what iOS looks like before the human-readable layer loads in.