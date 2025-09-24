iOS 26: Fans Rank the 12 Upgrades They Actually Use

A lively r/ios thread surfaces the iOS 26 changes people notice every day. Custom snooze times, gentler UI touches, and smarter navigation dominate—alongside a few pain points and regional quirks.

Top fan-favorite features from iOS26

1.Customizable alarm snooze

Note: Several users wish for a global default snooze in addition to per-alarm control.

2.Call screening (“Screen Unknown Callers”)

Why users like it: Fewer spam/unknown interruptions; reduces accidental pickups.

Caveats: Some commenters (e.g., Spain) don’t see it—likely region/carrier dependencies. One user even missed a call they needed, so it’s not for everyone.

3.Swipe-back from the middle

Why users like it: One-hand navigation is easier on big phones.

Reality check: It’s not universal yet. Reported to work in Settings, App Store, Contacts, Files, Health, Music (Library), Podcasts, Voice Memos, Weather; still inconsistent in apps like Messages and Mail.

4. Home Bar fades away

Why users like it: Fewer on-screen distractions and less risk of OLED burn-in during long sessions.

5. Full-screen screenshot preview + Live Text

Why users like it: You can act on screenshots (copy text, open links, translate) immediately—no tiny thumbnail tap required.

6. Make ringtones from your own audio

Why users like it: Quick, no Mac needed. Share an eligible .m4a/.mp3 (≤30s) as a ringtone straight from Files or Voice Memos.

7. Old Safari navigation option

Why users like it: Familiar tab bar behavior; faster tab closing for some. Bonus tip: long-press the URL to close the current tab.

8. Messages backgrounds

Why users like it: Conversation themes feel personal without being overbearing.

9. Fitness on iPhone: workout tracking

Why users like it: Handy when your Apple Watch is off the wrist or out of battery.

10. Liquid Glass & cleaner chrome

Why users like it: Subtly de-emphasizes UI, keeps focus on content. Also makes persistent media controls less intrusive for some.

11. “Hide distracting items”

Why users like it: Fewer ambient interruptions, especially with always-on media or busy lock screens.

12. Automix in Music

Why users like it: Smoother transitions between tracks without manual fiddling.

Quick how-tos

Turn on call screening

Steps: Settings → Apps → Phone → Screen Unknown Callers.

Bring back old Safari tab UI

Steps: Settings → Apps → Safari → Tabs → choose “Bottom” (or move the bar to top).

Use the new screenshot flow

Steps: Settings → General → Screen Capture → Full Screen Previews.

Pro tip: You can select text/links directly on the preview.

Make a custom ringtone (≤30s)

Steps: Files → pick .m4a/.mp3 → Share → Use as Ringtone.

Also works: Voice Memos → Share sheet → Use as Ringtone.

Cancel an upcoming alarm

Steps: Enable Rest mode; the lock screen shows the next alarm—tap to modify or cancel.

Little wins that add up

Search controls moving lower in more apps = easier reach on larger phones.

in more apps = easier reach on larger phones. Gesture logic: If a page slid in from the right, swipe right to go back; if it rose from the bottom, swipe down to dismiss. Not perfect yet, but closer to “universal.”

Recents: can’t copy a caller’s number like before; workaround is screenshot + Live Text.

like before; workaround is screenshot + Live Text. Dark mode icon glitch and occasional UI overlaps reported.

and occasional UI overlaps reported. Inconsistent gestures across Apple’s own apps (Messages/Mail lag behind).

across Apple’s own apps (Messages/Mail lag behind). Battery drain complaints from a few users.

complaints from a few users. Alarm volume still not separate from overall volume (long-standing ask).

from overall volume (long-standing ask). Can’t dismiss alarms before they ring remains a gripe; Rest mode trick helps some.

remains a gripe; Rest mode trick helps some. Regional availability : Call screening missing for some (e.g., Spain); carrier/region may matter.

: Call screening missing for some (e.g., Spain); carrier/region may matter. iPad scroll freezes and a Mac boot delay were mentioned—outside iOS, but part of the overall ecosystem vibe in the thread.

The vibe in one glance

Why it matters: iOS 26’s biggest wins are quality-of-life changes—navigation, notifications, screenshots, and alarms—used dozens of times a day.

Where it falls short: Consistency across Apple apps, a few regressions (Phone recents copy), and region/career lock-ins.

What fans want next: A universal back gesture everywhere, a global default snooze setting, separate alarm volume, and faster fixes for small UI glitches.

