iOS 26 Update Breaks Calendar App Search

Apple’s latest iOS 26 update has introduced a frustrating bug for many iPhone owners. The Calendar app’s search function, a core feature used to quickly find past and upcoming events, has stopped working for some users.

Reports show the issue affects multiple iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 mini through the iPhone 17 Pro. The bug first appeared during iOS 26 beta testing, but complaints have grown louder since the public release last week.

What Users Are Experiencing

Affected iPhone owners say that searching for events in Calendar returns no results, even when the event exists. The problem appears inconsistent. Some keywords still work, while others fail. This hit-or-miss behavior makes the feature unreliable.

As reported by MacRumors, the bug is not universal. Certain users report Calendar search continues to function normally. Others note that search still works through Spotlight or Siri, but not directly inside the Calendar app.

Community Feedback

On Apple’s official Support Community, one iPhone 15 Pro Max user explained that after updating to iOS 26, no searches returned results. Standard troubleshooting, such as disabling Calendar in iCloud, rebooting the device, and adjusting settings, did not help. They described the issue as a system-level bug rather than a configuration error.

Other users had the same experience on Reddit and Facebook groups. One iPhone 17 Pro Max owner said even Apple Support staff acknowledged the problem after lengthy troubleshooting calls. Several users confirmed that Calendar search still works on macOS 26 and iPadOS 26, narrowing the issue to iPhones running iOS 26.

Temporary Fixes Shared by Users

Some users have found a workaround. The steps involve:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Go to Apps > Calendar > Search. Turn off both search settings. Reboot your device. Re-enable the search settings. Wait several minutes for the search index to rebuild.

Multiple people report that after following these steps, Calendar search began working again, though sometimes only after waiting 20 to 30 minutes. For others, the fix did not hold consistently.

Apple’s Response

Apple’s support representatives told affected customers the company is aware of the problem. A fix will arrive in a future iOS update. Apple has not confirmed whether it will come in iOS 26.0.1 or the broader iOS 26.1 release, which is already in public beta as of today.

For now, users who rely on Calendar search must either use Spotlight as a substitute or attempt the settings workaround. Keep your iPhone updated until Apple ships a permanent solution.