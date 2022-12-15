iPhone 14 Safety Features Lead to Helicopter Rescue

Two new safety features of the iPhone 14 once again proved their worth during an emergency. The Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite features helped rescuers save two people involved in a car accident.

iPhone 14 Safety Features Help Rescuers Locate Two People Involved in a Car Crash

In a tweet, the Montrose Search & Rescue Team confirmed the accident that happened in the Angeles National Forest in California, along the Angeles Forest Highway. The rescue team said Apple’s emergency satellite service informed them about the accident involving two people.

Deputies, Fire Notified of Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service



This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022

According to the report, the victim’s vehicle careened over the side of a mountain. It was on the brink of falling approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon. Thankfully, one of the passengers had an iPhone 14, which detected the crash. Then, the victims sent an Emergency SOS via Satellite text message to one of Apple’s relay centers. That helped the Montrose Research and Rescue Team locate and save the two victims.

Rescuers Note Accuracy of Information Provided by Apple Relay Centers

The Montrose Search and Rescue Team noted that Apple’s call center was able to provide the accurate location of the victims. Needless to say, that wouldn’t have been the case if the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature of the iPhone 14 was not working as advertised.

This is the second time we’ve heard of Emergency SOS via Satellite feature helping a person in distress. Recently, the feature helped rescuers save a man stranded in a remote area in Alaska. The same goes true for Crash Detection on the iPhone 14. There have been several reports detailing how it was successfully used.

Both Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite are available to all iPhone 14 users. However, as of now, Emergency SOS via Satellite is limited to iPhone 14 users in North America and the U.K., Ireland, Germany, and France. Hopefully, Apple gets to roll the feature out to other countries soon.