iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in Germany

Following yesterday’s launch event, Apple has released the official pricing for its new top-of-the-line smartphone, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, in Germany. The company has increased the base storage for its Pro models this year, starting at 256GB.

The pricing for the various storage configurations is as follows:

  • iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: €1,449
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB: €1,699
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB: €1,949
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB: €2,249

Pre-orders for all models are set to begin this Friday, September 12th, with the official launch and in-store availability starting one week later on September 19th.

The 2TB version is also a first for iPhone, as well as the most expensive iPhone at launch. Here’s how the pricing scheme is in the US.

