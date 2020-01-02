Do You Have an iPhone and a Dell Laptop? Soon You Can Mirror it

Computer manufacturer Dell will soon release software that will enable iPhone screen mirroring on Dell laptops (via Bloomberg).

Screen Mirroring

Screen mirroring means your iPhone’s screen will be displayed on another device. You’ll be able to control things on your iPhone from your Dell laptop. It will come as an update to Dell’s Mobile Connect software and will be supported on Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, and Alienware laptops running Windows 10.

Mobile Connect users can already get iPhone notifications and send texts and calls, but mirroring is the next level. You’ll also be able to drag and drop media from your iPhone to your laptop.

It’s a welcome move for customers, because iPhones and Macs have some integration like Continuity, but not screen mirroring. However, you can mirror your screen to an Apple TV.

Further Reading

[Brydge Announces iPad Pro Keyboard With Trackpad]

[Imagination and Apple Sign Updated Licensing Agreement]