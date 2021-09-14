WaterField Designs is out today with a Latigo iPhone Holster for the new iPhone13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. It’s available to purchase for US$99 and shipping starts on September 23.

Leather iPhone Holster

Colors : Black, dark brown, or acorn.

: Black, dark brown, or acorn. Materials : Full-grain, chrome- and vegetable-tanned latigo leather. Magnetic, self-finding grommet fastener. Strong rare-earth magnet attachment.

: Full-grain, chrome- and vegetable-tanned latigo leather. Magnetic, self-finding grommet fastener. Strong rare-earth magnet attachment. Dimensions : Custom sized for each iPhone model (iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max) with enough space for phones within a thin shell case.

: Custom sized for each iPhone model (iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max) with enough space for phones within a thin shell case. Weight: 4.6 to 5.4 ounces

The Latigo Leather iPhone Holster attaches with strong rare-earth magnets to pants, pockets, belts, bag straps, or just about anything. Partially open sides grant access to power and volume buttons. A bottom cut-out lets sound for calls and notifications resonate and allows use of a USB-C cable or corded earbuds while the iPhone 13 remains safely inside the case.

A magnetic grommet fastens the leather flap at the top of the iPhone holster keeping the iPhone inside secure yet easily accessible. An Ultrasuede liner helps clear off fingerprints and smudges when the case is inserted and removed.