M5 iPad Pro Leak Shows Apple’s Poor Packaging

Apple’s next iPad Pro, powered by the unannounced M5 chip, has surfaced online weeks before its official reveal. The device itself isn’t the surprise. What’s shocking is the uninspired, bare-bones packaging Apple seems ready to ship with a tablet that costs more than some laptops.

A premium tablet in a bargain-bin box

Russian tech Youtuber Wylsacom published what appears to be the first unboxing of the M5 iPad Pro, and the experience was anything but premium. The packaging looks almost identical to the M4 version, right down to the box art. Even more disappointing, it’s thinner than before because Apple once again stripped out the power adapter.

That means if you pay more than €3,000 for a 2TB model with nano-texture glass, you still need to buy a 45W USB-C charger separately. According to Wylsacom, previous iPad Pro units in certain markets shipped with a proper adapter. This time, buyers get a cable and a weak 20W charger, nothing more. The rest of the box is filled with basic paperwork and a sparse instruction sheet, leaving the unboxing experience feeling empty and cheap.

The M5 iPad Pro itself is almost indistinguishable from its predecessor. The chassis design hasn’t changed. The color options remain Silver and Space Black. Even the accessories, such as the Folio case and Magic Keyboard, fit perfectly because Apple kept the magnet layout and dimensions exactly the same.

A confusing upgrade with no clear reason

Despite the performance bump, there’s no obvious reason for most users to upgrade. The camera setup is identical. The display technology remains the same. Software doesn’t offer any exclusive M5-only features beyond a slightly narrower sidebar option in iPadOS 26. Even the internal labeling is inconsistent.

Wylsacom points out that the new tablet doesn’t include the familiar “Designed by Apple in California” engraving, possibly signaling a shift in Apple’s product marking strategy or simply that this unit is a pre-release sample.

Apple seems more interested in selling a chip refresh than delivering a premium product experience. The packaging is disappointing, the accessories are stripped down, and the overall device is nearly identical to last year’s model.