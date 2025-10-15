MacBook Pro M5 vs M4: is the Upgrade Worth it?

Apple quietly dropped a refreshed 14‑inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip today. If you’re eyeing a Pro and wondering whether to grab the new base M5 model or pick up an M4/M4 Pro/M4 Max instead, this side‑by‑side will help you decide.

Short version: M5 is a solid CPU/GPU and on‑device AI bump over the entry M4, but the rest of the package is largely unchanged. Power users who need more I/O lanes, higher memory bandwidth, or more GPU cores may still prefer the M4 Pro/Max tiers for now.

Spec & feature comparison

Category MacBook Pro M5 (14‑inch, 2025) MacBook Pro M4 (14‑inch, 2024) What it means Winner CPU 10‑core (4P/6E) 10‑core (4P/6E) Similar core layout; M5 brings newer cores for modest multi‑thread gains. M5 GPU 10‑core, next‑gen architecture + hardware RT 10‑core, hardware RT M5’s GPU architecture enables faster pro‑app and light gaming workloads. M5 Neural/AI Faster 16‑core engine + GPU neural accelerators 16‑core engine M5 runs on‑device AI tasks notably quicker; better for Apple Intelligence features. M5 Memory bandwidth 153 GB/s 120 GB/s Helps with GPU‑heavy and memory‑bound tasks vs base M4. M5 Ports 3× Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, SDXC, MagSafe 3, HP jack 3× Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, SDXC, MagSafe 3, HP jack No I/O change on the base tier. For Thunderbolt 5, step up to M4 Pro/Max. Draw Wireless Wi‑Fi 6E, BT 5.3 Wi‑Fi 6E, BT 5.3 No change; Wi‑Fi 7 remains absent on MacBook Pro. Draw Battery Up to 24 hours Up to 24 hours Endurance unchanged in Apple’s ratings. Draw Storage options Up to 4 TB (config) Up to 2 TB (base M4) M5 base adds higher SSD ceilings that used to require stepping up. M5 Price (launch) Starts $1,599 Starts $1,599 Same starting price; discounts may favor M4 at retailers. Draw

Performance: CPU, GPU, and on‑device AI

Apple positions M5 as a bigger leap for AI and graphics than raw CPU core counts. Expect ~15–20% multi‑thread gains over the base M4, with a larger uplift in GPU‑accelerated creative apps. For day‑to‑day pro workloads (Photoshop, Xcode, Logic, FCP), M5 is the safer bet if you were already considering the base 14‑inch tier.

If you regularly push multi‑stream 8K timelines, complex 3D, or massive code builds, the existing M4 Pro/Max models remain the performance kings thanks to higher core counts, Thunderbolt 5 bandwidth, and far greater memory bandwidth. See our guidance on choosing between M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max.

Connectivity, I/O, and display

The base M5 keeps the same chassis and ports as the base M4: three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, SDXC, MagSafe 3, and a 3.5 mm jack. If you need Thunderbolt 5 (for 120 Gb/s bandwidth and more flexible display setups), that’s still an M4 Pro/Max perk today.

Wireless stays at Wi‑Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The Liquid Retina XDR panel, speakers, mic array, and 12MP Center Stage webcam carry over.

Battery life and thermals

Apple rates both machines at up to 24 hours of Apple TV app video playback. In sustained loads, expect M5’s efficiency improvements to show up as slightly steadier clocks under the same fan curve, but not a night‑and‑day shift.

Pricing, configs, and small caveats

The base 14‑inch M5 launches at the same $1,599 starting price as the outgoing base M4. Early channel discounts may make an M4 the better value short‑term. One notable tweak: the base M5 now offers higher SSD ceilings (up to 4 TB). Also note our report that some EU configurations may ship without a charger.

Buying advice

Buy M5 (base 14‑inch) if you want the newest GPU/AI gains, slightly higher memory bandwidth, and larger SSD options without changing the rest of the machine.

if you want the newest GPU/AI gains, slightly higher memory bandwidth, and larger SSD options without changing the rest of the machine. Stick with/Buy M4 Pro or M4 Max if you need Thunderbolt 5, substantially higher unified memory bandwidth, or more GPU cores for heavy pro workflows.

if you need Thunderbolt 5, substantially higher unified memory bandwidth, or more GPU cores for heavy pro workflows. Hunting value? Watch for discounted M4 models. Our launch coverage of the M4 family and our buyer’s guide will help you pick the right tier.

For more on the silicon itself, read our M5 deep‑dive and revisit our M4 generation launch notes here.