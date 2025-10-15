New 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 ships without a charger across Europe

Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip ships without a charger in Europe. Customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Norway will only find the laptop and its charging cable inside the box.

According to Apple’s online store in the U.K., the 70W USB-C Power Adapter must be purchased separately for £59. The same page confirms that the MacBook “does not include a charger in the box,” setting expectations for buyers before checkout. In contrast, customers in the U.S. and other regions still receive the power adapter bundled with the device.

Apple’s decision ties back to its environmental efforts. The company has reduced packaging and removed accessories like chargers across several product lines, starting with the iPhone in 2020. It claims the shift helps lower carbon emissions and electronic waste by reusing existing adapters.

What European buyers still get

The 14-inch MacBook Pro M5 still comes with a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable, allowing users to charge through any compatible USB-C power adapter. Apple’s official recommendation remains a 70W adapter for optimal charging performance. Those who already own one from a previous MacBook can reuse it without issue.

The change, while small, highlights Apple’s region-specific policies. The European Union has pushed for reduced electronic waste and standardized charging ports, encouraging companies to cut redundant accessories. By excluding the adapter, Apple aligns its packaging with the bloc’s sustainability goals.

For most buyers, the shift adds a modest extra cost but no functional loss. The laptop remains identical to other regions in every other specification. The only difference is what you find in the box: a premium laptop, a cable, and a clear reminder of Apple’s evolving approach to hardware packaging.